du aims to pioneer the future of telecom services in the UAE by integrating Netcracker's cutting-edge GenAI solution, enhancing customer interactions through personalized, consistent, and multilingual support.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE-headquartered telecom and digital services provider du and Netcracker Technology, a subsidiary of Japanese multinational information technology and electronics corporation NEC Corporation, have partnered to develop GenAI-led use cases with an aim to boost automation and enhance digital customer experiences. The partnership was officially inaugurated with an agreement during GITEX Global 2024.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said, "Our partnership with Netcracker Technology underscores du's commitment to adopting technologies that empower our employees and elevate the experiences of our customers. Leveraging Netcracker's GenAI capabilities, we are setting a new standard for digital customer service in the telecommunications sector."

du and Netcracker Technology will transform customer interactions, introducing a new era of service that prioritizes personalization, accuracy, and inclusivity.

Customers can expect significantly enhanced experiences characterized by personalized assistance tailored to their specific needs through the integration of GenAI-driven technologies.

This initiative also ensures that support for all self-care related requests is consistently reliable and accurate, addressing customer needs efficiently.

Additionally, the commitment to providing multilingual support underscores the partnership's dedication to inclusivity, ensuring that digitally assisted conversations are accessible to customers across diverse linguistic backgrounds.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's national AI strategy, demonstrating du's proactive role in contributing to the country's tech-driven future.