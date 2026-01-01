Entrepreneur Middle East - The 100 (2025)
The 100: Munaf Ali, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Phoenix Group
Munaf Ali continues to guide Phoenix Group as it scales globally, supports new technological advances, and empowers investors and industries to participate in the digital-asset economy.
The 100: Fadi Ghandour, Ex-Founder, Aramex | Executive Chairman, Wamda Capital
Fadi Ghandour remains widely recognized as a catalyst for change—a leader who not only built a global company but helped lay the foundation for the Middle East's startup and digital commerce revolutions.
The 100: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Ex Co-Founder, Souq; Vice president, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon
Ronaldo Mouchawar remains one of the most respected business leaders in the region, closely associated with the ascent of e-commerce as a major economic pillar and a driver of business modernisation.
The 100: Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Arada
At the core of Ahmed's leadership is a clear mission: to create integrated, sustainable communities that support healthier, happier lives while delivering long-term value for residents, investors, and cities alike.
The 100: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World
His leadership is built on foresight and movement — moving products, moving economies, moving people forward.
The 100: Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company
Khaldoon Al Mubarak continues to influence the UAE's global economic role, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking, investment driven nation.
The 100: HE Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport; Member, Abu Dhabi Executive Council
HE Al Shorafa oversees Abu Dhabi's urban planning, municipal services, infrastructure development, and transport initiatives, advancing the emirate as a global model for liveable and smart sustainable cities.
The 100: Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco
Amin Nasser stands as one of energy's most respected thought leaders, guiding Saudi Aramco into a future where resilience, innovation, and long-term responsibility define success.
The 100: Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman, DAMAC Properties
Hussain Sajwani's legacy is etched across skylines, but his real imprint is on an industry he helped redefine.
The 100: Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& (formerly Etisalat Group)
Hatem Dowidar stands among the region's most influential corporate figures, guiding a transformation that is as much cultural as technological, one that reimagines what connectivity can mean for generations ahead.