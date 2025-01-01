Healthcare Visionaries
Healthcare Visionaries: Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, American Hospital Dubai
With Sherif Beshara at the helm, American Hospital Dubai has surpassed the traditional healthcare model.
Healthcare Visionaries: H. E. Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, UAE
H.E. Ahmed Al Sayegh is set to enhance healthcare services, contribute to the country's ongoing economic diversification initiatives, and bolster international collaborations.
Healthcare Visionaries: H.E. Fahad Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, H.E. Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel is leading efforts to transform healthcare in the Kingdom through innovation and strategic reforms
Healthcare Visionaries: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings
Dr. Shamsheer is a keen philanthropist with an active involvement towards helping communities and the underprivileged through a series of health-focused campaigns and initiatives.
Healthcare Visionaries: Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare
Dr. Moopen has dedicated nearly five decades to transforming healthcare, led by a vision to serve the world with quality healthcare that is easily accessible.
Healthcare Visionaries: Shaista Asif, Cofounder and Group CEO, PureHealth
Under Asif 's visionary, PureHealth is committed to creating a future where people thrive in well-being toward a healthier and longer life.
Healthcare Visionaries: Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO and Board Member, Fakeeh Health CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital
A pioneer in the healthcare fraternity with over 25 years of global healthcare leadership at the executive level, Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany's robust expertise as a C-suite senior physician is driving innovative solutions across the global healthcare sector
Healthcare Visionaries: Dr.Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President,Thumbay Group
As an integral part of its strategic ecosystem, the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare collaborates with over 15 top industry partners.
Healthcare Visionaries: GE HealthCare's Zone President EAGM Kostas Deligiannis
Kostas Deligiannis, Zone President EAGM (Eurasian and African Growth Markets), GE HealthCare, is steering the company's growth through smart devices, cutting-edge medical technology, and forward-thinking care solutions
Healthcare Visionaries: Majd Abu Zant, Managing Director and CEO, Global Fertility, and Co-Founder and Chairman, Ovasave
Pushing boundaries in areas that were once considered taboo in the region, Abu Zant is a trailblazing figure in the field of fertility and women's health.
Healthcare Visionaries: Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI)
Under Zaid's leadership, AKI has embraced a forward-thinking vision centered on a people first culture, innovation and investment in the youth
Healthcare Visionaries: Professor Georges-Pascal Haber MD, PhD; Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Leading a team of 6,000 caregivers, Prof. Haber is a pioneering surgeon renowned for numerous medical firsts, including the first scar-free removal of a healthy kidney for transplant in Europe.