The Create Apps Championship - by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy
Create Apps Success Stories: How Uoma's AI-Driven Narrative Therapy is Enabling a Stigma-Free Mental Health Ecosystem
"Uoma was born from that belief — to give people a safe, judgment-free space where they can express what's going on inside and start reshaping their emotional story."
Create Apps Success Stories: How UAE-Based Pharmedic is Rewriting Patient Safety Measures Within Healthcare
"Our vision is that no matter which emirate you receive care in, you can trust that your treatment is supported by locally built, nationally aligned, patient-first health technology."
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Reflects on Dubai's Digital Rise As Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Launches Third Edition of 'Create Apps Championship'
Winning entries will benefit from funding packages worth over AED2.5 million.
When Stars Connect: How Saeed Al Gergawi is Championing Dubai's Digital Transformation Journey
"We're building an economy of the future: one that empowers digital talent, attracts investment, and drives creativity."
When Stars Connect: How Alaan Empowers Companies to Manage Spending Smarter with AI and Automation
"Our goal is to give companies control — instantly."
When Stars Connect: How CoinMENA Is Redefining Trust and Access in the MENA Crypto Market
"If you don't know what to do, do something — learn from it, and iterate fast."
When Stars Connect: Accessible Open-Source Hardware by Remal is Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators
"We design our own boards and teach others how to build on them."
When Stars Connect: How BOOM Is Simplifying Deliveries for Small Businesses Across the UAE
"The clients are happy because they get their packages delivered quickly, and the couriers are happy because they control their schedule."
When Stars Connect: How MyZoi Is Driving Financial Inclusion Through Human-Centered Fintech Solutions
"The real challenge is adoption—a deep mistrust of digital financial services."
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Felicitates The Winners Of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's Create Apps Competition
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's Create Apps Championship celebrates its 2025 winners.
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Invites Registrations for the App Olympics by November 13, 2024
The App Olympics will offer a prize fund that includes $150,000 to develop their app and build their business in Dubai.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Felicitates The Winners Of The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's App Olympics Competition
The competing ideas had been categorized into four separate areas: Best Youth-Made App, Best Social Impact App, Most Innovative App, and Best Advanced App.
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's App Olympics Competition Garners Over 1,100 Applications
A large majority of the ideas were edtech-focused, followed by healthcare, sustainability, and logistics.
Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Launches The App Olympics To Advance Dubai's Digital Ecosystem
Launched as part of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative, the App Olympics contest is open to UAE nationals and residents of all ages from any emirate, as well as global tech startups interested in establishing a presence in Dubai.
Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Launches The Foundational Phase Of The Emirati Training Academy As Part Of Its Create Apps in Dubai Initiative
The "Create Apps in Dubai" initiative seeks to train over 1,000 Emiratis on the fundamentals of coding, building mobile applications, and business creation models.