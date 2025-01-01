WE Convention 2025
WE Convention 2025: Mila Semeshkina, CEO, Lectera and Founder of WE Council and WE Convention
"The meaning of life is to leave it as a more advanced version of yourself than when you entered it. To me, the purpose of life is a kind of spiritual upgrade. We evolve not just for ourselves, but to light the path for others."
WE Convention 2025: Joelle Mardinian, Founder and CEO, Clinica Joelle
Known for her dynamic and engaging personality, Mardinian is passionate about helping others feel confident through beauty transformations.
WE Convention 2025: Marwa Kaabour, International Bestselling Author and Marketing Expert
"If you're a professional who has spent years mastering your craft, you should also value the expertise of people who have mastered theirs."
WE Convention 2025: Valentina Lipskaia, Founder, Dzeny
"What started out as a personal mission tremendously grew into something bigger than one-to-one therapy and today Dzeny gives people around the world access to timely support anytime, anywhere."
WE Convention 2025: Alina Nazarova, Head of A-Club, Alfa-Bank
"The more you know yourself — how you react, what drives you, what scares you —the better your chances of success and of living a full life that includes everything that matters."
WE Convention 2025: Andrea Gontkovičová, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, SSEA, CIS and MEA, Philip Morris International (PMI)
"I came to the point when I turned down a role that offered me more seniority, more money, more spotlight, but less purpose. However, I was convinced that this was the right thing to do and I managed to convince the key stakeholders. It worked out very well and I found myself to be truly energized and even more committed to succeed.
WE Convention 2025: Nawal El Moutawakel, Olympic gold medallist, and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
"To anyone seeking to balance career, money, and life, I would say: be clear about your values, never lose sight of why you are running your race."
WE Convention 2025: Candace Bushnell, International best-selling author
It's really about investing in yourself, and putting your time and money into your business."
WE Convention 2025: Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach-Jauncey, Host, Advocate, Entrepreneur, and Former Miss Universe
"If I could give one mindset shift, it would be this - Do not chase money, chase stability. When you are stable, the money flows naturally."
WE Convention 2025: Lusine Avakimyan, Founder and Creative Director, MUAR Jewels
"Running a jewelry brand means living between markets, metal prices, and creativity — balance is non-negotiable. I've learned to make discipline my ally: I start each day early, review numbers, but then consciously switch to the creative side — sketching, planning campaigns, or reflecting in silence."