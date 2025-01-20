Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Daisy Knatchbull made history as the first woman to wear a morning suit at Royal Ascot, sparking a vision to create a tailored experience for women in a space traditionally reserved for men. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, she discusses how Knatchbull blends Savile Row's heritage with contemporary designs while challenging stereotypes and reshaping the future of women's tailoring.

What inspired you to challenge the male-dominated tradition of Savile Row and create a tailoring house for women?

I was after two pivotal experiences: in 2016, I made history as the first woman to wear a morning suit at Royal Ascot, highlighting the stark absence of tailored options for women, and during my five years as Communications Director at Huntsman, I was able to identify an opportunity in the tailoring space. These insights fuelled my desire to empower women through made-to-measure tailoring and led me to start The Deck (now Knatchbull) in early 2019, marking it the first tailoring house with a shopfront for women in Savile Row's 200-year history. I created Knatchbull with the hope of making a difference to a century-old industry, changing historical prejudices and allowing women to be understood in the world of tailoring in their own environment. In a world of fast fashion, Knatchbull takes the slow and more mindful approach, offering a sustainable alternative for style-conscious women as we are proudly the first UK made-to-measure tailoring house to achieve B Corp status.

How did the Savile Row community react to Knatchbull, and how did you overcome any initial scepticism?

I feel fortunate that our move to Savile Row was very welcomed – people made a real effort to send flowers and pop by to visit. I think people see 'Knatchbull' as a natural and non-competitive addition to 'The Row'. Everyone was incredibly welcoming and supportive. With Knatchbull's presence, we have hopefully opened the industry's eyes to the real demand and desire for equality in the world of tailoring.

How do you balance preserving Savile Row's heritage with creating something distinctly feminine and modern?

At Knatchbull we provide women with an unparalleled experience of craftsmanship by upholding the longstanding techniques and traditions of Savile Row by working with highly skilled artisans whilst helping clients to feel their best selves in feminine and modern silhouettes. We understand the female form and appreciate that women's bodies change and so all of our garments are made with large inlays so things can always be taken out and in very easily to accommodate for many life experiences a woman goes through such as IVF, menopause, mastectomies, etc. We are very lucky to have fostered a community of over 2,000 incredible women. Knatchbull frees these women from the cyclical nature of fashion and trends and gives women the opportunity to wear timeless yet versatile pieces that make them feel their best. It's a celebration of the female form.

What's one stereotype you've had to challenge as a female entrepreneur in Savile Row?

That we are making 'men's suits' for women.

What's one key piece of advice you'd give to entrepreneurs trying to break into an established industry?

Starting your own business always has its challenges. The highs are really high, and the lows can be very low. But it's all part of the process and that's what makes it so exciting and rewarding. One of the most important things I have learned is to surround yourself with a team of people who you trust and are confident they can execute at the level your clients deserve. People who can do all the things you can't. To realise where your skillset is weaker is a real skill and to delegate to good people is an art that, once mastered, will be the best decision you make.

