Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alexandra Wood isn't just tailoring suits—she's tailoring a new legacy on London's Savile Row. As the first woman to bring bespoke style and wardrobe consulting to busy professionals, Alexandra has turned traditional tailoring on its head. With a loyal client base, she's proving that timeless craftsmanship paired with modern innovation is the future of menswear.

What inspired you to start your business?

I started my tailoring business because I saw a gap in the market for busy, successful men who wanted style guidance alongside impeccable tailoring. I saw that what they needed beyond tailoring was a trusted advisor who understood their lifestyle and needs and could help them look better than they had time to consider. They also lacked the time to shop or the expertise to curate their wardrobe. My passion for design, coupled with the desire to help others feel confident and empowered through their style, drove me to create a brand that simplifies the process while delivering exceptional quality and making it fun. I wanted to redefine tailoring as an enjoyable, effortless experience that merges tradition with modernity, making every client feel they've invested in themselves. Also, being a woman, my view has always been purely subjective.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was navigating economic downturns, such as financial crashes and the pandemic, which heavily impacted luxury services. I overcame this by adapting my business model to meet client needs, focusing on building personal relationships and creating collections that prioritised timeless, versatile pieces. This approach ensured consistent value and loyalty from clients, even during uncertain times. Staying flexible, learning to pivot quickly, and maintaining a mindset of resilience were crucial in overcoming these obstacles. If your clients know, like, and trust you, they'll be open to how you pivot and celebrate you for it too.

Related: Navigating Male-Dominated Industries: The How-To

How did you secure your initial funding?

I started small, reinvesting every profit back into the business. My focus was on delivering exceptional service and building a loyal client base, which organically fuelled growth. By working hard to establish my reputation early on, I avoided heavy reliance on external funding. Every step was carefully calculated, and I only scaled when the business was ready. This self-funded, strategic approach allowed me to maintain full control and build a sustainable brand.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I view setbacks as learning opportunities. When things don't go as planned, I reflect on what went wrong, adjust my strategy, and move forward with renewed focus. I have a mope about for a day or two—it can be lonely—but I then brush myself off and go again. I think it's the feeling that I have to know how this all pans out for me. There's no doubt that business is tough, so I practice mindfulness, pure belief, and stay focused on what I'm looking to achieve, which is to make my clients look incredible, empowered, and confident, and to be the best in my industry. Setbacks are inevitable in business, but embracing them with curiosity and resilience often leads to unexpected growth and better solutions. An open mind is crucial!

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Start with a clear vision and a genuine passion for what you do. Don't let money be your focus—it's a surefire way to become miserable quickly. Build relationships and focus on providing exceptional value to your clients. Be prepared to adapt—success often lies in your ability to pivot when things don't go as planned. Finally, invest in yourself, whether through learning, mentorship, or self-care. Running a business is a marathon, not a sprint, so ensure you're equipped for the long haul.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I remind myself of the bigger picture—why I started and the impact my work has on my clients. Celebrating small wins and reflecting on past achievements help reignite my drive. I also take time to step back, recharge, and gain perspective. Motivation comes from balancing passion with practicality and surrounding myself with a team and clients who inspire me to push forward.

Share your tips for achieving success...

Success is a blend of vision, resilience, and adaptability. Stay true to your core values but remain open to change and innovation. Build a strong, authentic brand that resonates with your audience and delivers consistent value. Surround yourself with a supportive team, seek mentorship, and never stop learning. Most importantly, remember that success is not just about reaching goals but also about enjoying the journey and making a meaningful impact. The main thing, however, is to trust and believe in yourself. When things get shaky, you can panic and look to others for advice, which isn't always the best advice for you.

Related: A Woman's Woman