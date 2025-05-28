Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kevin Gaskell doesn't just talk about scaling success- he's done it at some of the world's most iconic brands. As the former CEO of Porsche, Lamborghini, and BMW, Gaskell has led legendary turnarounds, built high-performance cultures, and driven exponential growth. Now an active investor and founder - including in the UK's fastest-growing B2B fibre network - he's crystal clear on what it takes to scale without slipping. "Scaling a business without compromising quality requires a clear vision, disciplined execution, and an unwavering focus on culture and customer experience," he says. And in a world obsessed with speed, Gaskell offers something far more valuable: a blueprint for building greatness that lasts.

From luxury car giants to high-growth tech infrastructure, Gaskell's approach is rooted in strategy that works - because he's applied it at the sharp end. "Throughout my career - leading Porsche GB back to profitability, driving BMW GB to record growth, and scaling multiple successful ventures - I've applied core strategies that deliver sustainable expansion."

Strategies for efficient scaling

Behind Gaskell's success lies a balancing act: innovation without chaos, structure without stagnation. "The key is balancing innovation with operational excellence," he says. At Porsche, this meant total organisational alignment. "We transformed performance by aligning the entire organisation around a common goal: customer satisfaction." That wasn't just a slogan. It translated into real systems. "We implemented structured processes to ensure efficiency, leveraged technology for data-driven decision-making, and developed scalable frameworks to maintain consistency across markets. Investing in leadership development was crucial because strong leadership ensures quality at scale."

Culture as a competitive weapon

Gaskell is clear that culture isn't a 'nice-to-have' - it's foundational. "Culture is the foundation of a successful organisation," he states. At BMW, that meant codifying values into the fabric of the business. "We fostered a high-performance culture by embedding shared values across teams. We encouraged transparency, rewarded innovation, and built a leadership pipeline that aligned with our core principles." Culture, Gaskell warns, must be managed - not assumed. "In a business transition, culture must be actively managed. Clear communication, employee empowerment, and leading by example are essential to maintaining alignment."

The challenge of complexity

As companies grow, so do their problems. Gaskell knows this firsthand. "One of the toughest challenges is maintaining agility as complexity increases," he says. "Expanding a business means more processes, more stakeholders, and higher expectations." At Porsche, growth came with a reputation to rebuild. "A critical challenge was rebuilding trust in the brand while growing operations. We tackled this by prioritising operational efficiency, refining our supply chain, and ensuring quality was non-negotiable in every aspect of the business."

Customers first, always

For Gaskell, scale without customer loyalty is a hollow victory. "Scaling is pointless without a loyal customer base," he says. "A brand must remain relevant and consistently exceed expectations." His teams invested in innovation that mattered - customer-led, not tech-for-tech's-sake. "We focused on customer-centric innovation - whether through product enhancements, superior service, or tailored experiences." At BMW, those insights were gold dust. "Customer insights drove strategic decisions, allowing us to personalise engagement and build long-term loyalty while expanding into new markets."

Advice for founders ready to scale

If you're building something big, Gaskell's advice is sharp, simple, and earned through hard experience. "Clarity of vision, relentless execution, and adaptability are paramount," he advises. "Define what sets your business apart, ensure your team is aligned, and stay close to your customers. Leverage technology, be disciplined about financial management, and never compromise on quality. Growth must be sustainable - short-term gains mean nothing if long-term viability is at risk."

Gaskell doesn't shy away from the reality of scaling internationally in a post-Brexit world. "Trade policies can either open doors or create barriers," he says. "Navigating Brexit's complexities required agility in supply chain management, regulatory compliance, and market positioning." His recommendation for global-facing businesses? Think long and wide. "Businesses expanding internationally must stay ahead of policy shifts, establish strong local partnerships, and diversify risk across multiple regions. Flexibility and strategic foresight are essential to successful global expansion."

The final word

From restoring icons to reshaping industries, Gaskell's career has been a masterclass in growth with discipline, leadership with clarity, and ambition with purpose. His philosophy, forged at the highest levels of business, is as relevant to startups as it is to global giants: "Scaling is an art and a science - focus on excellence, build great teams, and never lose sight of what makes your brand exceptional."

