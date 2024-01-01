Harshit Bahvsar

Managing Director, Universal Hunt Group

Harshit Bhavsar started his entrepreneurial journey at an early age with the inception of Universal Hunt brand in October 2007 to fulfill the larger vision of inclusive growth by entering into various fields which directly impacts the life and lifestyle of people.

Harshit is a techno-commercial person backed by Chemical Engineering and MBA in Finance Before starting the journey as an entrepreneur, he has spent his career as a professional from 2002 to 2008 in the fields of Wealth Management, Project Management, Fund Syndication and Mergers & Acquisition He was associated with companies like Angel Broking, Meghraj and Adani Group

In Wealth Management domain, he has been responsible for setting up Equity as well as Commodity Broking business from scratch across regions in India along with services like Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory. As an Investment Banker, with his strong networking and business acumen, he has successfully carried out M&A (both buy side and sell side) and Fund Syndication deals. In the field of Project Management as a techno commercial person he has been responsible for techno-commercial-feasibility analysis for large infra projects before actual implementation of the projects.

Harshit started his entrepreneurial journey via Universal Hunt with primary focus on manpower solutions. Business, which started its operations in 2008 with a modest team, is now servicing clientele spread over 80 countries, across all sectors and industries by a strong team of over 300 consultants spread across multiple locations.