InsuranceDekho Co-Founder Ankit Agrawal On His Favourite Books

Ankit Agrawal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InsuranceDekho, started the company to simplify the insurance buying experience and serve customers with the most holistic offerings.

After completing his education, Ankit moved to the United States and started working with UBS. Three years later, he decided to return to India and start something of his own, which wasn't possible in the initial days. Before joining CarDekho in 2015 as the Strategic Head of its insurance vertical, he worked with Anand Rathi Advisors and MoveInSync, where he held critical portfolios. Although he had offers to return to the US, he chose to stay because his core focus was giving back to the country and society.



This is when he began his entrepreneurial journey with InsuranceDekho in 2017. Being an avid reader, he reads at least eight books a month. Ankit firmly believes education is the greatest leveller in anybody's life. He also coaches the children of his house help and driver because he feels education is the greatest gift to impart. Here are three of his favourite books and why liked them:

Masters of Scale is about always curious and insanely successful entrepreneurs who have observed something that others haven't. This book is also about how inquisitiveness, persistence, humility, and risk have helped turn apparently impossible ideas into profitable big businesses. I would recommend this book to those who are ready to build their ventures, the business principles in this book will help you deploy your strategy with creativity, integrity, and realism.

Roller Coaster: An affair with banking is an enjoyable read. This book not just covers the achievements and challenges of India's commercial and central bankers but also, brings out their humane, light and fun sides. It gives an in-depth look into their personalities & leadership styles and how they shaped the culture and values of the Indian banking sector. Anyone with slightest interest in the Indian banking world would enjoy this book as it chronicles some of the most interesting stories of the biggest names associated with Indian banking.

The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption, is an exciting read full of enticing anecdotes. Anyone who wants to understand the fundamentals of venture capital should certainly read this book. This is the most informative and engaging economic narrative history since Liaquat Ahamed's Lords of Finance.

