Adani Green's Operating Capacity is Now Zero-Waste-to Landfill Certified

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio Companies has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100 per cent of its operating capacity.

This certification validates that AGEL has in place a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites. This assessment was undertaken by Intertek, which delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions.

"AGEL has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99 per cent. Ever since AGEL undertook the target to become a zero-waste-to-landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100 per cent of operating capacity by 2024-25, it has complied with all applicable EHS requirements and ensured that waste material is disposed of in the most environmentally sound manner," said a statement.

The company further aims to minimize waste generation and at the same time strives to practice reuse and recycle of materials directly and through authorized vendors. AGEL's practices include involvement and commitment of people from across all levels within the organization, inculcating required storage and disposal practices of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, standardized waste management policy across all operating sites.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), is the renewable energy platform of Adani Portfolio. The company has renewable portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment grade counterparties. AGEL is focused on decarbonization of power generation and is helping India meet its sustainability goals.