Be Curious, Demonstrate Enthusiasm: Mohandas Pai Tells Students

Read about technology. Build your own network. Be Curious... These are some of the things that T. V. Mohandas Pai, a Padma Shri awardee and chairman of Manipal Global Education advised students during a Startup Day event organized by MILES (Manipal centre for Innovation Leadership & Entrepreneurship) in collaboration with ISB (Indian School of Business) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru on 22nd Feb 2023.

Sharing his views on how budding entrepreneurs should pitch their startups to investors, Pai said, "When an entrepreneur comes to us, we see the conviction behind, we see if the valuation is reasonable and a couple of other things. What I would like to tell you is, you must be articulate, you should demonstrate enthusiasm."

Write a script and practice pitching. Talk properly with a clear idea. And, always remember that you are talking to communicate, said Pai

The event on 'Digital Transformation and Innovation for Operational Excellence' also saw the likes of Siddhartha Anand (vice-president, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission), Deepak Padaki (former Exec VP/CRO/Head, strategy & M&A, Infosys), Dr. Chandan Chowdhury (Senior Associate Dean-ISB), Raghupathi N. Cavale (vice-president and head of India Business at Infosys), Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan (ProVC - Mgmt, Law, Humanities & SS - MAHE, Manipal), Sameer Gandotra (CEO of Frendy), Mohneesh Saxena (Chief Product Officer, 3SC Solution of 3SC Solution), among others. They all shared their views on evolving digital innovation ecosystem

"Academia plays a vital role in strengthening the ecosystem stimulating startups to germinate from college dormitories. MILES and ISB have identified a cohort of 60-odd students, who are willing to take up entrepreneurship. Digitization, AI, IoT, analytics, cloud, etc are the buzzwords around any venture. We have gathered some of the distinct Industry luminaries to delve into digital transformation," the organizers of the event said in a statement.