MindPeers Raises $500,000 Seed Funding From Venture Catalysts

MindPeers, an AI-powered gamified mental fitness platform, has raised $500,000 Seed funding from Venture Catalysts, India's first integrated incubator and a leading investor for early-stage startups. The company's app integrates mental fitness and biomarkers and leverages digital tools to promote mental well-being and for improving overall performance. Other participants in the seed funding round included Goodwater Capital, Magic Fund, Ministry of Electronic and IT, a strategic investor from the gaming industry along with others.

"There has been so much on the funding winter but mental health space in Asia has fought this from decades. Finally as the demand to be mentally fit has increased, awareness on how critical our minds are for high performance, mental healthcare is seeing its daylight. We at MindPeers want to lead the adoption of mental fitness from a scientific perspective and make it an integral part of everyday routines. We are proudly made in India for the world," said Kanika, CEO, MindPeers.

Co-founded by Kanika and Sahil, MindPeers is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides an app that measures mental fitness and finds correlations between mental health and biomarkers.

"Mental health came to the fore as one of the most pressing concerns during the pandemic, requiring urgent action from people across the world. MindPeers offers an innovative, creative and engaging platform to address the issue while providing a holistic platform to promote health and well-being. We are exhilarated to become a part of MindPeers' journey, and look forward to building the novel startup in the time ahead," said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, founder, Venture Catalysts.

Venture Catalysts is India's 1st integrated incubator for startups. It combines capital, mentoring, and network for startups and has a presence in 47 cities across India with an international presence in UAE, HK, UK, USA, Canada, and Singapore. Venture Catalysts invests in the range of INR 2 - 15 crore per startup through a network of HNIs, Family Offices, CXOs, etc, as per a statement.