Shark Tank India Season 2: When To Watch, Where And More Details

The makers of Shark Tank India have finally announced the date for the release of the much awaited second season. January 2 is when fans of the show can get back to watching their favourite sharks in action on Sony TV.

A scene from the Second Season of Shark Tank India.

This season there are six sharks: Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics; Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group, Shaadi.com; Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle; Piyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho.

On the recently released promo of Shark Tank India season 2 on the official Instagram handle, one can see a child being scolded by the mother for not studying, saying that he will end up becoming a gardener if he doesn't study. A gardener who overhears them starts to talk about his ventures, which turn out to be very profitable, running into several crores, post which the premiere date of the reality show is unveiled.

The promo's caption reads: 'Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! #SharkTankIndia season 2 starts from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.'

Shark Tank India season 1 turned out to be one of the most popular shows, if not the most popular reality show of that year when it released. Of course, that season's most famous and most controversial shark, Ashneer Grover, shall not be part of the upcoming season. But the reason the show became popular wasn't only because of the sharks, but also due to the imaginative and innovative entrepreneurs who would present their business ideas during each show. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, it had seven sharks/investors: Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. Alagh is the other shark who shall not be seen in the current season.