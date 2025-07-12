Weekly Recap: Top 7 Funding Deals of the Week (July 5–11) Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to thrive, attracting investor attention from all corners, whether it's fintech, food-tech, pharmaceuticals, or digital media. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the innovative hub of GIFT City, we witnessed a wave of exciting funding deals this week designed to spark innovation, broaden reach, and ramp up operations. Let's take a look at seven standout funding deals that showcase the vibrant and dynamic nature of India's entrepreneurial landscape.

  • Credit Wise Capital

Inception: 2018
Founders: Aalesh Avlani and Gurpreet Singh Sodhi
Based-out: Mumbai

Credit Wise Capital offers a range of financial services, including two-wheeler loans, personal loans, and various insurance products like health and life insurance. It also provides digital lending services, including tech-driven underwriting and collections, as well as bike servicing and roadside assistance.

Funding Amount: USD 24.10 Million
Investor: Trident Growth Partners (TGP)

  • Khetika

Inception: 2017
Founders: Dr Prithwi Singh, Darshan Krishnamurthy, and Raghuveer Allada
Based-out: Mumbai

Khetika is a clean-label food brand that offers staples free from preservatives, including rice, wheat, pulses, dry fruits, and fresh batters. By sourcing directly from Indian farmers, Khetika highlights traditional methods like stone-grinding and fermentation, ensuring that products such as chutneys, spices, and millet-based foods are packed with nutrition and authenticity.

Funding Amount: USD 18 Million
Investors: Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, Anicut Capital, Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, Shree Ram India Gums

  • Arteria Technologies

Inception: 2007
Founders: Parag Sushilkumar Jain and Sriram Kanuri
Based-out: Bengaluru

Arteria Technologies focuses on digitising supply chains using SAP solutions. Its flagship platform, FinessArt, connects supply chain participants, providing analytics, financial visibility, and decision-making tools. It also provides expert consulting services focused on SAP, covering everything from implementation and support to NetWeaver adoption.

Funding Amount: USD 12.05 Million
Investor: ICICI Venture

  • InPrime Finserv

Inception: 2021
Founders: Sneh Thakur, Manish Raj, and Rajat Singh
Based-out: Bengaluru

InPrime Finserv delivers customised credit solutions to underserved Informal Prime Households, including micro-entrepreneurs and small retailers. Its tech-first model integrates flexible repayment channels and gamified financial literacy programs to promote financial inclusion and empowerment.

Funding Amount: USD 6.02 Million
Investors: Pravega Ventures, Z47, InfoEdge Ventures, Kettleborough VC

  • Sai Parenterals Limited

Inception: 2001
Founder: Anil Karusala
Based-out: Hyderabad

Sai Parenterals is a pharmaceutical manufacturer offering CDMO services and branded exports. It produces sterile injectables, oral solids, and topical preparations. With five facilities approved by regulatory bodies like TGA and WHO-GMP, it covers the full pharmaceutical value chain from R&D to global distribution.

Funding Amount: USD 6.02 Million
Investors: Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Capital

  • Chai Bisket

Inception: 2015
Founders: Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy
Based-out: Hyderabad

Chai Bisket is a digital entertainment company known for vernacular content creation, influencer marketing, and film production. Its creative platform "The Stage" nurtures talent through events and workshops, while its new microdrama app "Chai Shots" targets short-form video consumption.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million
Investors: InfoEdge Ventures, General Catalyst

  • Belong

Inception: 2024
Founders: Ankur Choudhary, Ayush Singh, Sai Sankar M, and Savitri Bobde
Based-out: GIFT City

Belong is a fintech platform tailored for NRIs, offering services such as fixed deposits, wealth management, and tax filing. The startup aims to simplify cross-border financial management for global Indians with user-friendly and compliant financial solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million
Investors: Elevation Capital, Relentless Ventures, and angel investors including Abhiraj Singh Bahl, Varun Khaitan, Akshant Goyal, and Varun Alagh

This week's funding deals highlight the robustness and variety of India's startup scene, with capital flowing into finance, food, pharma, tech, and media—signaling investor confidence across the board.

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India Accelerator Launches Two Flagship Programs to Build Future Startup Leaders

These flagship programs are tailored to cultivate entrepreneurial and venture capital talent—nurturing the builders, operators, and investors who will shape the next wave of Indian innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Here Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs with the Lowest Risk of Being Replaced By AI: 'Safest Jobs Right Now'

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius finds the top 10 AI-proof careers expected to see the most growth within the next decade.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

India to Lead the Next AI Wave, First-Mover Companies Have the Edge: Experts

Indian startups are uniquely positioned to lead this revolution given their talent density, cost advantages, and global mindset. Vertical AI adoption is also accelerating rapidly across industries due to a convergence of data, compute affordability, and enterprise readiness.

By Prince Kariappa
Science & Technology

How I Went From Side Hustle to 7 Figures Using These 4 AI Tools (No Tech Skills Needed)

Scale faster, work less and grow a 7-figure business — no team needed.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

Rare Earth Crisis: Vedanta Is On a Mine To Magnet Strategy

Once the exploration efforts of rare earth bear viable fruit, the authorities can opt for a price discovery model. This will mitigate the key challenge of limited geological exploration data and turn this sector into an investor-friendly one, says Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson, Hindustan Zinc

By Shrabona Ghosh