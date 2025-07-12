Weekly Recap: Top 7 Funding Deals of the Week (July 5–11) Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
The Indian startup ecosystem continues to thrive, attracting investor attention from all corners, whether it's fintech, food-tech, pharmaceuticals, or digital media. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the innovative hub of GIFT City, we witnessed a wave of exciting funding deals this week designed to spark innovation, broaden reach, and ramp up operations. Let's take a look at seven standout funding deals that showcase the vibrant and dynamic nature of India's entrepreneurial landscape.
Credit Wise Capital
Inception: 2018
Founders: Aalesh Avlani and Gurpreet Singh Sodhi
Based-out: Mumbai
Credit Wise Capital offers a range of financial services, including two-wheeler loans, personal loans, and various insurance products like health and life insurance. It also provides digital lending services, including tech-driven underwriting and collections, as well as bike servicing and roadside assistance.
Funding Amount: USD 24.10 Million
Investor: Trident Growth Partners (TGP)
Khetika
Inception: 2017
Founders: Dr Prithwi Singh, Darshan Krishnamurthy, and Raghuveer Allada
Based-out: Mumbai
Khetika is a clean-label food brand that offers staples free from preservatives, including rice, wheat, pulses, dry fruits, and fresh batters. By sourcing directly from Indian farmers, Khetika highlights traditional methods like stone-grinding and fermentation, ensuring that products such as chutneys, spices, and millet-based foods are packed with nutrition and authenticity.
Funding Amount: USD 18 Million
Investors: Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, Anicut Capital, Incofin India Progress Fund, Rajasthan Gum, Shree Ram India Gums
Arteria Technologies
Inception: 2007
Founders: Parag Sushilkumar Jain and Sriram Kanuri
Based-out: Bengaluru
Arteria Technologies focuses on digitising supply chains using SAP solutions. Its flagship platform, FinessArt, connects supply chain participants, providing analytics, financial visibility, and decision-making tools. It also provides expert consulting services focused on SAP, covering everything from implementation and support to NetWeaver adoption.
Funding Amount: USD 12.05 Million
Investor: ICICI Venture
InPrime Finserv
Inception: 2021
Founders: Sneh Thakur, Manish Raj, and Rajat Singh
Based-out: Bengaluru
InPrime Finserv delivers customised credit solutions to underserved Informal Prime Households, including micro-entrepreneurs and small retailers. Its tech-first model integrates flexible repayment channels and gamified financial literacy programs to promote financial inclusion and empowerment.
Funding Amount: USD 6.02 Million
Investors: Pravega Ventures, Z47, InfoEdge Ventures, Kettleborough VC
Sai Parenterals Limited
Inception: 2001
Founder: Anil Karusala
Based-out: Hyderabad
Sai Parenterals is a pharmaceutical manufacturer offering CDMO services and branded exports. It produces sterile injectables, oral solids, and topical preparations. With five facilities approved by regulatory bodies like TGA and WHO-GMP, it covers the full pharmaceutical value chain from R&D to global distribution.
Funding Amount: USD 6.02 Million
Investors: Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Capital
Chai Bisket
Inception: 2015
Founders: Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy
Based-out: Hyderabad
Chai Bisket is a digital entertainment company known for vernacular content creation, influencer marketing, and film production. Its creative platform "The Stage" nurtures talent through events and workshops, while its new microdrama app "Chai Shots" targets short-form video consumption.
Funding Amount: USD 5 Million
Investors: InfoEdge Ventures, General Catalyst
Belong
Inception: 2024
Founders: Ankur Choudhary, Ayush Singh, Sai Sankar M, and Savitri Bobde
Based-out: GIFT City
Belong is a fintech platform tailored for NRIs, offering services such as fixed deposits, wealth management, and tax filing. The startup aims to simplify cross-border financial management for global Indians with user-friendly and compliant financial solutions.
Funding Amount: USD 5 Million
Investors: Elevation Capital, Relentless Ventures, and angel investors including Abhiraj Singh Bahl, Varun Khaitan, Akshant Goyal, and Varun Alagh
This week's funding deals highlight the robustness and variety of India's startup scene, with capital flowing into finance, food, pharma, tech, and media—signaling investor confidence across the board.