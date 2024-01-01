Auxano Capital

Sorich, Adloggs, and Suraasa Raise Funding to Fuel Innovation in Packaging, Delivery, and Education

The startups listed below have recently secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and drive innovation across their respective sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
LoanKuber, Fabrication Bazar, and PadelPark India Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Auxano Capital's Hands-On Investment Approach

The Gurugram-based firm has made 28 investments, spanning semiconductors, edtech, fintech, consumer brands, and deeptech.

Auxano Capital Raises $25 Million To Empower Startups

The firm aims to achieve its first close of the fund by the end of this quarter