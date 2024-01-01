BluSmart

News and Trends

To date, the Indian environment tech sector has raised USD 7.3 Bn in funding

India's financing for environmental technologies increased significantly between 2018 and 2022, from USD 0.23 billion to USD 2.47 billion, according to a Tracxn analysis.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

BluSmart Becomes South Asia's largest All-Electric Ride Hailing Platform

The company owns and operates over 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 EV charging super-hubs in densely populated megacities of Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

Entrepreneurs

The Electrifiers: How a Group of Men Are Changing the Mobility Landscape

How BluSmart is breaking the Duopoly of Ola and Uber the Electric Way

News and Trends

EV Ride Hailing Platform BluSmart Raises $7 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding

BluSmart will utilize the fresh funds to expand its fleet, increase charging infrastructure and expand its geographical reach