BluSmart
To date, the Indian environment tech sector has raised USD 7.3 Bn in funding
India's financing for environmental technologies increased significantly between 2018 and 2022, from USD 0.23 billion to USD 2.47 billion, according to a Tracxn analysis.
BluSmart Becomes South Asia's largest All-Electric Ride Hailing Platform
The company owns and operates over 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 EV charging super-hubs in densely populated megacities of Delhi NCR and Bangalore.
The Electrifiers: How a Group of Men Are Changing the Mobility Landscape
How BluSmart is breaking the Duopoly of Ola and Uber the Electric Way
EV Ride Hailing Platform BluSmart Raises $7 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding
BluSmart will utilize the fresh funds to expand its fleet, increase charging infrastructure and expand its geographical reach