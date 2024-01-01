British International Investment (BII)
BII Invests INR 82 Cr in DCDC to Enhance Access to Affordable Dialysis for Low-Income Patients
With the fresh funding, the Delhi-based healthcare provider aims to enhance access to critical dialysis treatments for low-income patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
Vecmocon Technologies Secures USD 10 Mn in Series A Funding to Advance EV Intelligence
The Delhi-based startup aims to use the funding to enhance R&D in high-voltage systems, ESS, 5G connectivity, and Zonal ECU architectures, expand its team, and establish global-standard R&D infrastructure for EV advancements.
Microlender Aye Finance Secures INR 250 Cr in Series G Funding Led by ABC Impact
With the raised capital, Aye Finance aims to scale its operations and enhance its ability to deliver value to its target segment of microenterprises.
Turno Bags USD 6 Mn in Series A Extension Round from BII and Others
The Bengaluru-based EV segment focused Turno aims to deploy the raised capital for market expansion and build on its battery technology platform.