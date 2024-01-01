Elevation Capital
UnifyApps Secures USD 11 Mn from Elevation Capital
The Gurugram, Dubai, and US-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to build a unified integration platform that will allow enterprises to create custom applications 10x faster, build workflow automations, and sync data between applications in real-time.
Compliance Automation Startup Sprinto Secures USD 20 Mn from Accel, Elevation Capital, and Blume Ventures
The San Francisco and Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy fresh funds for R&D, with a sharp focus on intelligent automation and AI, and expand into new markets.
Workflow Automation Platform Nanonets Raises USD 29 Mn in Series B Led by Accel
With this most recent round of fundraising, Nanonets has now raised USD 40 million in total. The startup had raised USD 10 million in a Series A funding round in 2022.
Digital Assets Management Platform Liminal Raises $4.7 million in Seed Funding Round
The company plans to invest the funds in hiring and product development