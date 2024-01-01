Endiya Partners
Kae Capital Welcomes Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner, Promotes Gaurav Chaturvedi
Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.
Medtech Startup SigTuple Raises USD 4 Mn Led by SIDBI Venture Capital
With new funding, the Bengaluru-based company is poised to design and produce innovative, high-end medical devices in India for a global audience.
Scrut Automation Secures USD 10 Mn from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures, and Endiya Partners
The funding will be used to bolster platform capabilities, integrating generative AI applications to streamline manual tasks for risk and compliance teams, and extending operations into the North American and European markets.
Healthtech Startup Sugar.fit Secures an Additional USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by B Capital
The Bengaluru-based startup wants to accelerate research and development in diabetes management while broadening Sugar.fit's product offering and technological stack.