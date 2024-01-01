Fireside Ventures
Haircare Startup iluvia Gets Series A Funding from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures
The Bengaluru-based Startup iluvia plans to use the fresh funding to bolster its R&D investments while further expanding its product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers.
Dairy Startup Frubon Is On Track to Clock Revenue of Over INR 100 Cr in FY 2024, Gets Series A Funding
The Jaipur-based dairy startup claims that it has grown with a CAGR of more than 65% since it started commercial production and is on track to clock revenue of over INR 100 crore in FY 2024.
Personal Care and Holistic Wellness is the Post-COVID Theme: Kanwaljit Singh
Founder and managing partner of Fireside Ventures believes consumers will be more focused on health in the post-pandemic era and brands should reposition themselves accordingly
This VC Believes an Investor's Role Goes Much Beyond Providing Funds
Vinay Singh, partner at Fireside Ventures, says a VC can play a role of a devil's advocate for the betterment of any start-up