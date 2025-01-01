Funds news
Holiday Tribe Raises INR 25 Crore in Pre-Series A Round
The fresh capital will be used to expand Holiday Tribe's artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen its supplier network, and invest in product innovation
Elever Raises USD 1.1 Million in Pre-Series A Round
The firm said the new funding will be used to expand its PMS business, strengthen brand presence, and deepen engagement with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), founders, entrepreneurs, and next-generation investors
Eyestem Research Raises USD 10 Million
The company will use the funding to advance its retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cell therapy with others
ELIVAAS Raises INR 87 Crore in Series B Round
The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India
TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers
Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India
Brandworks Technologies Raises USD 7 Million
The funding will be used to expand and upgrade the company's R&D centres, establish partnerships in key international markets, develop next-generation product platforms, and scale manufacturing through new high-efficiency production line
FincFriends Raises INR 41.5 Crore in Debt Funding
The company plans to use the latest funding to scale its digital credit offerings for underserved borrowers across categories via its flagship lending platform, RupeeRedee
Pronto Raises USD 11 Million in Series A to Expand 10-Minute Household Help
Founded in 2024 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto operates on a hub-and-spoke delivery model, connecting households with trained and verified domestic workers for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and basic meal preparation
Atomic Capital Announces INR 400 Crore Fund for Consumer Startups
The fund will be investing in early-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups
Speciale Invest Closes INR 600 Crore Fund III to Back Deep-Tech and Sovereign-Tech Startups
The fund positions Speciale as one of India's largest investors at the pre-seed stage in deep-tech