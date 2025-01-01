Funds news

Holiday Tribe Raises INR 25 Crore in Pre-Series A Round

The fresh capital will be used to expand Holiday Tribe's artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen its supplier network, and invest in product innovation

By Entrepreneur Staff
Elever Raises USD 1.1 Million in Pre-Series A Round

The firm said the new funding will be used to expand its PMS business, strengthen brand presence, and deepen engagement with high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), founders, entrepreneurs, and next-generation investors

Eyestem Research Raises USD 10 Million

The company will use the funding to advance its retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cell therapy with others

ELIVAAS Raises INR 87 Crore in Series B Round

The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its presence in high-demand leisure and business travel destinations across India

TDK Ventures Invests in Ultraviolette to Support Global Expansion of Electric Two-Wheelers

Ultraviolette plans to use the funds to accelerate R&D in advanced battery platforms, scale manufacturing, expand its retail footprint from 20 cities to over 100 cities in India

Brandworks Technologies Raises USD 7 Million

The funding will be used to expand and upgrade the company's R&D centres, establish partnerships in key international markets, develop next-generation product platforms, and scale manufacturing through new high-efficiency production line

FincFriends Raises INR 41.5 Crore in Debt Funding

The company plans to use the latest funding to scale its digital credit offerings for underserved borrowers across categories via its flagship lending platform, RupeeRedee

Pronto Raises USD 11 Million in Series A to Expand 10-Minute Household Help

Founded in 2024 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto operates on a hub-and-spoke delivery model, connecting households with trained and verified domestic workers for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing, and basic meal preparation

Atomic Capital Announces INR 400 Crore Fund for Consumer Startups

The fund will be investing in early-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups

Speciale Invest Closes INR 600 Crore Fund III to Back Deep-Tech and Sovereign-Tech Startups

The fund positions Speciale as one of India's largest investors at the pre-seed stage in deep-tech