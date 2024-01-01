Gruhas
Fintech Firm BASIC Home Loan Bags USD 10.6 Mn to Drive Innovation in Underserved Housing Market
Mortgage distribution platform plans to use the fresh funding to broaden market reach, develop its lending portfolio, and strengthen technological expertise.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 29–July 5
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 29 to July 5.
Mobility and Energy Solutions Provider Matel Raises USD 4 Mn in Series A from Transition VC, Gruhas, and Others
The Pune-based platform plans to allocate the raised capital for scaling up production, new product development, and expanding the R&D team and required equipment over the next three years.
Lifestyle Hospitality Brand Quorum Club Raises Pre-Series A Funding from Gruhas
With the latest funding round, Quorum Club's upcoming target markets include Bengaluru, Goa, and another sixth club in Delhi over the next few years. It is also looking to expand its co-working portfolio under The Business Quarter (TBQ) brand.