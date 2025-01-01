India Accelerator

India Accelerator Launches 'FoundHer' to Empower Women Tech Entrepreneurs

FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

By Entrepreneur Staff
India Accelerator launches Cohort'25 with USD 8-10Mn funding commitment

The cohort will also provide sector-specific guidance, ensuring each startup has tailored strategic support

IG Drones and Aikenist Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Hippo Innovations and Acculi Labs Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.