India Accelerator
News and Trends
India Accelerator Launches 'FoundHer' to Empower Women Tech Entrepreneurs
FoundHer is a strategic initiative designed to provide women entrepreneurs with a high-impact platform to connect with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.
News and Trends
India Accelerator launches Cohort'25 with USD 8-10Mn funding commitment
The cohort will also provide sector-specific guidance, ensuring each startup has tailored strategic support
News and Trends
IG Drones and Aikenist Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Hippo Innovations and Acculi Labs Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.