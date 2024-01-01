Lenskart
Lenskart Secures $100 Million From ChrysCapital
According to the company, the funding will support its growth plans and help strengthen its position in the global eyewear space
How Lenskart is Tapping Tier 2 & 3 Markets
Eyewear retailer Lenskart has devised low-cost franchise model to tap the upcountry markets as it targets 50 per cent of its new stores beyond tier 1 cities.
10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline
With more and more e-commerce companies going offline, is it correct to say that offline is the future of online start-ups and companies?
With Tech First Attitude, Lenskart is Looking to Invest in Early-stage Eye-tech Startups
In the last one year, Lenskart has invested in three such early-stage startups
This is what Ratan Tata's investment did to Lenskart
Though the investment is low, the valuation of the company has shot up