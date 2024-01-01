Lenskart

News and Trends

Lenskart Secures $100 Million From ChrysCapital

According to the company, the funding will support its growth plans and help strengthen its position in the global eyewear space

By Teena Jose
Franchises

How Lenskart is Tapping Tier 2 & 3 Markets

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has devised low-cost franchise model to tap the upcountry markets as it targets 50 per cent of its new stores beyond tier 1 cities.

News and Trends

10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline

With more and more e-commerce companies going offline, is it correct to say that offline is the future of online start-ups and companies?

News and Trends

With Tech First Attitude, Lenskart is Looking to Invest in Early-stage Eye-tech Startups

In the last one year, Lenskart has invested in three such early-stage startups

News and Trends

This is what Ratan Tata's investment did to Lenskart

Though the investment is low, the valuation of the company has shot up