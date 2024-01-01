mukesh ambani

Mukesh Ambani-Backed EV Firm Altigreen Expects To Raise INR 700 Crore Funding

The Indian electric cargo vehicle manufacturer reportedly expects to ramp up production and invest in new models

By Teena Jose
Mukesh Ambani Back To the Position Of Asia's Richest Person: Forbes

With a net worth of $83.4 billion, Ambani was ranked at no. 9 on the world billionaire list

Mukesh Ambani Only Indian In Hurun Global Rich List's Top 10 Billionaires

The report compiled by research platform Hurun in coordination with real-estate group M3M, mentioned that the RIL chief occupied ninth rank globally with a net worth of $82 billion

India Can Become a $40 Trillion Economy By 2047: Mukesh Ambani

By the end of 2022, Reliance will cross the half-way mark of its golden decade and in five years from now it will complete fifty years

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

Reliance Industries Is India's 'Most Visible' Company: Report

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and One 97 Communications Limited, are the other firms in top five

Gautam Adani Tops 2022 Forbes List India's 100 Richest

Adani overtook the long-time leader of the rich list, Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is reportedly $88 billion

Reliance 5G Is True 5G: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio 5G Roll Out By Diwali In Multiple Cities

Akash Ambani announced the launch of Jio's innovation solution to allow customers enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air without any wires, called JioAirFiber

Reliance To Repeat The Feat It Achieved In Wireless Broadband, Says Mukesh Ambani

Ambani said that India will have the world's most affordable green energy within this decade

Mukesh Ambani Is Ninth Richest Man In The World: Report

The 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List has ranked Indians billionaires on a global level

Reliance, Sanmina Join Hands To Create Electronics Manufacturing Hub In India

The joint venture will be in line with Make in India vision. The venture will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware for growth markets, among others

Azim Premji is 'India's most generous'

Azim Premji, tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, followed by HCL's Shiv Nadar and Mukesh Ambani

Indian Billionaires And Their Luxurious Properties

Indian entrepreneurs who have acquired or built top-notch properties

Gautam Adani Lost $13 bn Fortune In Past Week, Loses 2nd Richest Asian Spot

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, losing $13.2 billion has plummeted Adani's fortune to $63.5 billion, resulting in Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan claiming the second richest Asian spot

Tata Group In Talks To Acquire Curefit: Report

Mukesh Bansal's Curefit has been gasping for air since the beginning of the pandemic last year, with most of its gyms forced to shut