The Man Behind India's Only Listed Gaming Company: Nitish Mittersain
Up next, Nitish is looking forward to more acquisitions in the coming time
Sportskeeda's Parent Absolute Sports Acquires SoapCentral for USD 1.4 Mn
For Absolute Sports, this is their second acquisition in the US sports media sector. Absolute Sports had acquired a 73.27% stake in US-based Pro Football Network LLC earlier this year.
Circle of Games Raises USD 1 Mn from Nazara Technologies and The Hashgraph Association
The gaming platform intends to use the fresh funding to fast-track its go-to-market strategy, improve platform capabilities, and widen its international presence in the US, EU, Middle East & Africa, and Asia in 2024.
Nazara Technologies Pledges USD 100 Mn for Global Expansion
The Mumbai-based startup will focus on established gaming IP's, studios and also those advancing in cutting-edge technologies like web3, virtual reality, and AI.