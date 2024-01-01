NBFC
RBI Rejects Cred's Bid To Raise Stake In NBFC NewTap: Report
Shah and Cred have collectively invested about INR 79 crore in equity capital in Newtap, as per the report
The Gold Loan NBFC
In 2021, the loan asset portfolio of Muthoot Finance exceeded INR 526.00 billion.
Red Fort Capital Raises INR 11.5 Crore Debt Fund
The fund raised will support Red Fort Capital's mission to provide quick business loans to MSMEs and expand its loan book
RBI Approves FLDG Guidelines For Digital Lenders
As per the guidelines, the RBI has decided to permit arrangements between regulated entities and lending service providers or between two regulated entities involving default loss guarantee
FlexiLoans AUM Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Aims To Hit INR 10,000 Crore By 2025
The platform aims to reach INR 10,000 crore in AUM by 2025 and be among the top three pure-play MSME lending institutions in the country
RBI's Receives Around 13,000 Complaints Against Banks and NBFCs
With the piling grievances of financial customers, RBI receives complaints under its new scheme
IAN Invests INR 4.5 Crore In Fintech NBFC Indium Finance
The fintech platform plans to utilize the fund for accelerating the acquisition of new customers, building the product platform to provide customized solutions, ad expanding the sales ad technology teams
Finvu AA Raises $2.5 Million Seed Fund
The fund raised will used to expand the team in engineering, business development and enhance its product offerings
Annapurna Finance Raises $15 Million In Series A2 Funding
The funds will be used to grow the loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further the vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale
BlackSoil NBFC Raises INR180 Crore
Funds will be utilized to fund mid and growth-stage enterprises in the startup ecosystem and for lending activities across a variety of debt products.
Playing By The Book
Chapman looks at creating strong corporate governance protocolsfor better compliance
MyShubhLife Raises INR100 Crore In Series B Funding Round Led By Gojo & Company
The fresh investment will help MyShubhLife grow its NBFC book and increase disbursements through its co-lending partners
MSME Lender Finova Capital Raises $65 Mn Led By Norwest Venture Partners And Maj Invest
Finova plans to utilise the funds to further grow its loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further its vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale
Vivriti Capital Raises $55 Million In Series C Funding Led By Lightrock India And Creation Investments
Funds will be utilized to expand the business as well as technology, for acquisitions, product delivery and portfolio management