ONDC Collaborates With Google Cloud To Advance India's E-Commerce With Generative AI
ONDC and Google Cloud will launch an India-wide hackathon aimed at catalyzing innovation and addressing critical challenges for the next billion digital users in the country, according to an official statement
ONDC Rails Infrastructure Company Plotch.ai Raises Pre-Seed Funding
The funding will be used by Plotch.ai to enhance its ONDC product suite and build cutting edge capabilities
ONDC Emerges As a Strong Competitor For Online Food Delivery Majors
Both business and customer dynamics of ONDC are reportedly competing effectively with Swiggy and Zomato in the context of online food delivery business
Sequoia-Backed Fintech Major Razorpay Joins ONDC
The fintech company claims that it will be the first payment gateway to launch a payment reconciliation service for the network participants
Piyush Goyal Invites All E-Commerce Players To a Much Larger Market
The minister highlighted that ONDC will foster economies of scale, competition and better pricing along with quality that will ultimately benefit consumers
ONDC Enters Mobility Segment By Onboarding Namma Yatri
The Bengaluru-based auto-booking startup caters to 4.5 lakh customers
Snapdeal To Receive Orders Through ONDC
ONDC's focus on expanding the online opportunity in India and creating a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem is well matched with Snapdeal's focus on growing e-commerce beyond just brands and urban users
ONDC Will Help Small Retail Survive Onslaught Of Large Tech-Based Ecommerce Firms, Says Piyush Goyal
The minister also said that the consumer industry in India, and FMCGs have been victims of indiscriminate low-quality imports because of which people have suffered
Amazon To Join ONDC With Logistics And SmartCommerce
According to an official statement, this will be Amazon's initial collaboration with ONDC as they continue to explore other potential opportunities for stronger integration between the two in future
Let's Go For a Startup Database And Make It Available For All: Piyush Goyal
The minister reportedly said that the database can help the government in its procurement of goods and services
ONDC's Office Inauguration Marks a New Milestone For Company
The new office is expected to bring together the best talents and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation like never before
Delhivery Is Now Live On ONDC
The company reportedly said that it had successfully integrated with sellers and was ready to begin intercity express parcel movement, catering to over 18,400 pin codes in the country
India's Ecommerce Shopper Base To Beat US: Report
The report stated that the nation currently has the third-largest shopper base globally, with 180 to 190 million online shoppers in 2021, which is estimated an increase at 400 to 450 million by 2027
Consumers In Bengaluru To Experience ONDC's New E-Commerce Revolution
The objective of the beta test is to allow consumers to experience the network for the first time and gather feedback which will help further refine the network before a pan-India roll-out
ONDC To Open For Beta Testing With Public
The ministry issued a statement in which it is said that the number of network participants on the platform would soon be above 30 in the upcoming weeks