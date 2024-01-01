OYO
News and Trends
OYO Secures INR 1,457 Cr in Series G Funding Round
The Series G round had an initial raise of INR 416.85 crore, followed by the additional INR 1,040 crore, concluding the round with substantial backing.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 29–July 5
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 29 to July 5.
OYO Raises USD 50 Mn from InCred Wealth for Expansion Plans
The raised funds will support OYO's growth, global expansion, and enhanced business plans.
PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador
This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.