OYO

News and Trends

OYO Secures INR 1,457 Cr in Series G Funding Round

The Series G round had an initial raise of INR 416.85 crore, followed by the additional INR 1,040 crore, concluding the round with substantial backing.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 29–July 5

Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 29 to July 5.

News and Trends

OYO Raises USD 50 Mn from InCred Wealth for Expansion Plans

The raised funds will support OYO's growth, global expansion, and enhanced business plans.

News and Trends

PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador

This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.