ELIVAAS Raises USD 5 Mn in Series-A Round to Disrupt Luxury Vacation Rental Market

The newly secured funds will be allocated towards enhancing ELIVAAS's proprietary technology platform, expanding its market presence, optimising operations, and elevating the overall experience for homeowners and guests.

Peak XV, Sofina, Fireside Ventures, and Others Divest Shares Worth INR 1,600 Cr in MamaEarth's Parent Honasa Consumer

On the buyer's side, ICICI Prudential Life and Morgan Stanley collectively invested INR 262 crore in acquiring shares of MamaEarth.

Sri Mandir's Parent AppsForBharat Raises USD 18 Mn Funding to Accelerate Digital Devotional Services

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to expand the Sri Mandir app, build a robust technology stack for temples, introduce five new regional languages, and scale operations in India and international markets like the US, UK, and Canada.

PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador

This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.