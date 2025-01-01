Zeropearl VC
Terafac, Gladful, and Tryo Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Sneaker brand Gully Labs Bags INR 8.7 Cr Funding to Fuel Expansion
The freshly raised capital will be used to diversify Gully Labs' product mix, scale up its sales channels, and establish physical retail stores. The company also plans to expand production capacity and grow its footprint across India and globally.
Tummoc and Catalogus Raise Early-Stage Funding
Cura Care Raises INR 5 Cr Led by Zeropearl VC to Revolutionise At-Home Oral Wellness
The funds will be used to validate the brand's product-market fit and enhance its customer promise of delivering exceptional at-home oral wellness experiences.