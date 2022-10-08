How to Start a Spiffy Franchise in 2022

Looking for an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere? Look no further than Spiffy.

Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities. Additionally, it offers services such as oil changes, tires and other maintenance service options. Customers can even schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks and residences using the Spiffy Green system, which is an eco-friendly way to service a vehicle.

Imagine your car feeling new again. That's the car owner customer promise that this company will uphold. Since 2014, Spiffy has used its passion for technology and customer experience to pursue the goal of truly convenient and eco-conscious car care for individuals and fleets nationwide.

Some things have changed along the way and others remained the same. It has always been mobile, app-based and car wash and detail-focused. Now, Spiffy is 100% zero-contact. The Spiffy Green eco-friendly solution uses less than half the water of a traditional car wash and never leaves anything behind. The brand's proprietary technology safely removes and recycles used water and oil, and Spiffy can even turn tires into power thanks to its PRTI partnership.

Spiffy prides itself on establishing four unique value propositions that make it a hit with consumers everywhere.

Convenience: The combination of its mobile service with smartphone and online booking enables Spiffy to be the ideal on-demand car care solution.

Trusted: Every car is in the hands of experienced technicians with over 100 hours of training, background checks and million-dollar insurance policies.

Professional: Spiffy's fully uniformed technicians arrive in a company-branded van that is upfitted with the power, water, supplies, and equipment needed for each service.

Green: From water usage to eco friendly supplies, the Spiffy Green approach continually works to reduce its footprint and leave nothing behind.

Related: Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?

Spiffy is a top on-demand car cleaning service. It was built to grow with its digital presence alongside the increase in the demand for eco-conscious brands. Spiffy's mobile app includes options for customers' schedules, tracking and payment for vehicle cleaning and maintenance services.

The company has kept up with the current protocols for high-quality disinfection and contactless services. More importantly, it uses eco-friendly supplies, and its proprietary technology uses only half the traditional water consumption, leaving nothing behind.

Spiffy also has a most unique corporate mascot — Spiffy the penguin! The brand's penguin mascot reflects its dedication to a fun, professional attitude and eco-conscious mindset. Bright blue vans sporting the Spiffy penguin logo are one of its best marketing platforms.

Spiffy has established 40+ franchise locations, and new franchises have driven expansion by a remarkable 122% in just the past three years. The company's motto is Spiffy takes care of cars so the customer can get back to living their lives.

If you're ready to deliver on the Spiffy promise and have fun every day making people's cars feel new again, the brand invites you to join its growing roster. Spiffy is on a mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere and would love for you to join the family.

How much does a Spiffy franchise cost?

To open a Spiffy franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000.

Initial investment: $101,000 to $181,000.

Net worth requirement: $250,000.

Cash requirement: $150,000.

Veteran incentives: 10% off the franchise fee.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

Spiffy does not offer in-house financing but does maintain relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

How can I find out more details on the Spiffy franchise opportunity?

What makes Spiffy a unique franchise opportunity? Plenty. The company has been dedicated to building a positive brand since day one — from its penguin logo and truck designs to its company values. By joining Spiffy as a franchisee, you are gaining the support of an established brand that captures attention and instills confidence. Review these specifics:

Zero friction: What began as a goal of mobile, on-demand service evolved into a seamless smartphone app experience for consumers. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this has expanded into zero-contact services.

Complete car care: Spiffy exists at the intersection of comprehensive car maintenance — detail, disinfection, oil change, tires and more — for local drivers and national fleets. The brand's impact is amplified by diverse partnerships (such as Safelite and PRTI) which facilitate an all-in-one market for its customers.

In-House technology: Technology runs throughout Spiffy, from its consumer and technician apps to the trucks and vans it upfits for service across the country. Its commitment to innovation has pushed Spiffy to bring the conveniences of e-commerce and the internet of things to the automotive space.

Winning team: Co-founders Scot Wingo and Karl Murphy brought together their unique philosophies to create Spiffy. The brand's approach is rounded out by a seasoned leadership team, a commitment to W2 employees and corporate support — including accounting, marketing and customer service.

As a Spiffy franchise owner, you'll be in business for yourself, but never by yourself. This is the level of franchise training and support you can count on with the brand.

Technology: Hit the ground running with the resources you need to book and complete services. Appointments are handled via in-house software, and every Spiffy vehicle is upfitted at headquarters before being sent to you.

Training: Lean on the lessons the company has learned over the last six years with its two-week franchise training program and Spiffy U e-learning platform.

Corporate: Let Spiffy handle the paperwork and promotion so you can focus on what you do best — providing five-star quality services, every time.

tart writing your own success story with Spiffy franchise. Request more information about franchising with Spiffy by filling out this form to learn more and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

Related: Buying a Car in 2022? Here Are 5 Ways To Get the Best Deal.