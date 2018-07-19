Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
616 N. Main St.
Jasper, GA 30143
CEO
Kevin Loner
Parent Company
1-800 Packouts Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$69,450 - $234,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$55,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10