2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#337 Ranked #350 last year
Initial investment
$71K - $118K
Units as of 2023
155 9.9% over 3 years
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1992 with a commitment to honor God through positively impacting people and workplaces. Office Pride is a nationally acclaimed provider of commercial cleaning and janitorial services, total floor maintenance, Green Seal-certified products, and other related services. It has maintained a spotless safety record since its opening and is OSHA compliant, bonded, and insured.

Since franchising in 1996, Office Pride has grown to over 150 franchises and has served tens of thousands of satisfied cleaning service clients all over the U.S.

Why May You Want to Start an Office Pride Franchise?

Decades of industry expertise, an extensive support network, cultural fulfillment, and the opportunity to practice faith by being a positive force in the community are all worthwhile reasons to consider becoming an Office Pride franchisee. Considering itself to be more than a business, this company is dedicated to its core values, living and working by them as they conduct their day-to-day business.

Office Pride has been ranked several times in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Office Pride Franchise a Good Choice?

When exploring the franchise opportunity with Office Pride, know there will be a financial investment. Franchisees may have to pay a franchise fee and meet minimum liquid capital and net worth. Office Pride offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

As a franchisee with Office Pride, there is ongoing coaching and you have access to proven experts within the company. Office Pride's established cleaning service system continues to improve, and it's up to you to make it work for your local area. Particularly in a day and age when Americans are working longer hours than ever, cleaning service businesses can be in high demand.

As you decide whether to open an Office Pride franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. It might also be wise to speak with a financial planner and attorney as you move through the franchising process. 

How Do You Open an Office Pride Franchise?

After the initial franchise inquiry, you may discuss your background, motivations, and goals with a franchise representative at Office Pride. You may also have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees and ask about their franchising experience with the company. 

If a mutual relationship is established throughout the interview process, Office Pride may set up a discovery day (called VIP Day) in their Palm Harbor corporate office. At VIP Day, you'll tour the office, meet the team, and interview executives. Office Pride wants franchisees passionate about the company's core values who have a desire to serve the community. 

Company Overview

About Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Office Pride, LLC
Leadership
Josh Weis, CEO
Corporate Address
3450 E. Lake Rd., #200
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
155 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$70,900 - $117,700
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #337 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #84 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #62 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #97 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

