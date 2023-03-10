Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#337 Ranked #350 last year
- Initial investment
-
$71K - $118K
- Units as of 2023
-
155 9.9% over 3 years
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1992 with a commitment to honor God through positively impacting people and workplaces. Office Pride is a nationally acclaimed provider of commercial cleaning and janitorial services, total floor maintenance, Green Seal-certified products, and other related services. It has maintained a spotless safety record since its opening and is OSHA compliant, bonded, and insured.
Since franchising in 1996, Office Pride has grown to over 150 franchises and has served tens of thousands of satisfied cleaning service clients all over the U.S.
Why May You Want to Start an Office Pride Franchise?
Decades of industry expertise, an extensive support network, cultural fulfillment, and the opportunity to practice faith by being a positive force in the community are all worthwhile reasons to consider becoming an Office Pride franchisee. Considering itself to be more than a business, this company is dedicated to its core values, living and working by them as they conduct their day-to-day business.
Office Pride has been ranked several times in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make an Office Pride Franchise a Good Choice?
When exploring the franchise opportunity with Office Pride, know there will be a financial investment. Franchisees may have to pay a franchise fee and meet minimum liquid capital and net worth. Office Pride offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans.
As a franchisee with Office Pride, there is ongoing coaching and you have access to proven experts within the company. Office Pride's established cleaning service system continues to improve, and it's up to you to make it work for your local area. Particularly in a day and age when Americans are working longer hours than ever, cleaning service businesses can be in high demand.
As you decide whether to open an Office Pride franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. It might also be wise to speak with a financial planner and attorney as you move through the franchising process.
How Do You Open an Office Pride Franchise?
After the initial franchise inquiry, you may discuss your background, motivations, and goals with a franchise representative at Office Pride. You may also have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees and ask about their franchising experience with the company.
If a mutual relationship is established throughout the interview process, Office Pride may set up a discovery day (called VIP Day) in their Palm Harbor corporate office. At VIP Day, you'll tour the office, meet the team, and interview executives. Office Pride wants franchisees passionate about the company's core values who have a desire to serve the community.
Company Overview
About Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Office Pride, LLC
- Leadership
- Josh Weis, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3450 E. Lake Rd., #200
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 23
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 155 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,900 - $117,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 56 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
