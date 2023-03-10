Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services was founded in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1992 with a commitment to honor God through positively impacting people and workplaces. Office Pride is a nationally acclaimed provider of commercial cleaning and janitorial services, total floor maintenance, Green Seal-certified products, and other related services. It has maintained a spotless safety record since its opening and is OSHA compliant, bonded, and insured.

Since franchising in 1996, Office Pride has grown to over 150 franchises and has served tens of thousands of satisfied cleaning service clients all over the U.S.

Why May You Want to Start an Office Pride Franchise?

Decades of industry expertise, an extensive support network, cultural fulfillment, and the opportunity to practice faith by being a positive force in the community are all worthwhile reasons to consider becoming an Office Pride franchisee. Considering itself to be more than a business, this company is dedicated to its core values, living and working by them as they conduct their day-to-day business.

Office Pride has been ranked several times in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Office Pride Franchise a Good Choice?

When exploring the franchise opportunity with Office Pride, know there will be a financial investment. Franchisees may have to pay a franchise fee and meet minimum liquid capital and net worth. Office Pride offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans.

As a franchisee with Office Pride, there is ongoing coaching and you have access to proven experts within the company. Office Pride's established cleaning service system continues to improve, and it's up to you to make it work for your local area. Particularly in a day and age when Americans are working longer hours than ever, cleaning service businesses can be in high demand.

As you decide whether to open an Office Pride franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. It might also be wise to speak with a financial planner and attorney as you move through the franchising process.

How Do You Open an Office Pride Franchise?

After the initial franchise inquiry, you may discuss your background, motivations, and goals with a franchise representative at Office Pride. You may also have the opportunity to speak with current franchisees and ask about their franchising experience with the company.

If a mutual relationship is established throughout the interview process, Office Pride may set up a discovery day (called VIP Day) in their Palm Harbor corporate office. At VIP Day, you'll tour the office, meet the team, and interview executives. Office Pride wants franchisees passionate about the company's core values who have a desire to serve the community.