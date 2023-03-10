Signing out of account, Standby...
1-800-Packouts is a moving service as well as a storage service with extra perks. The franchise packs, moves, inventories, stores items, and even cleans personal property. 1-800-Packouts can also restore property with restorations completed by employees with a delicate hands-on approach.
Then titled The National Packout Company, 1-800-Packouts was founded in 2013 in the United States. 1-800-Packouts headquarters is located in Ball Ground, Georgia. The founders of 1-800-Packouts have years of experience in the insurance restoration industry and were witnesses to the industry's constant change and formulated the most professional and convenient organization in the business.
Why You May Want to Start a 1-800-Packouts Franchise
When viewed externally, 1-800-Packouts is a moving franchise, but internally it is a business specializing in client satisfaction and care of personal property above all else. The franchise exercises attention and concern for the client's requests, which you might not find in other moving companies. Additionally, each franchise has its own trucks and storage facilities entirely exclusive to employees and clients.
1-800-Packouts prioritizes quality, consistency, and the client's satisfaction. Each client is treated as an individual, not just revenue for the business. Special care is given to the client's belongings, as well. Storage lockers are chosen with care regarding spacing and temperature control to fit the needs of the clients and their belongings. This franchise strives to provide genuine care for clients, so if you want to be part of something more than just a traditional business that chases money, 1-800-Packouts may be a solid option.
What Might Make a 1-800-Packouts a Good Choice?
1-800-Packouts has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. This ranking is indicative of their standing as a quality company.
To be part of the 1-800-Packouts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees.
1-800-Packouts has partnered with third party financial lenders to help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.
How to Open a 1-800-Packouts Franchise
To open a 1-800-Packouts franchise, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a 1-800-Packouts franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process.
You may also have various conversations with franchise representatives as you learn about the business. As you progress, you may attend a webinar to learn more about the opportunity and relevant requirements as a franchisee.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1-800-Packouts team questions.
If all works out, you will be ready to open the doors to your 1-800-Packouts franchise.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 23
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 64 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1-800-Packouts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $71,450 - $234,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- 1-800-Packouts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 36 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
