Initial investment
$71K - $234K
Units as of 2022
64 14% over 3 years
1-800-Packouts is a moving service as well as a storage service with extra perks. The franchise packs, moves, inventories, stores items, and even cleans personal property. 1-800-Packouts can also restore property with restorations completed by employees with a delicate hands-on approach.

Then titled The National Packout Company, 1-800-Packouts was founded in 2013 in the United States. 1-800-Packouts headquarters is located in Ball Ground, Georgia. The founders of 1-800-Packouts have years of experience in the insurance restoration industry and were witnesses to the industry's constant change and formulated the most professional and convenient organization in the business. 

Why You May Want to Start a 1-800-Packouts Franchise

When viewed externally, 1-800-Packouts is a moving franchise, but internally it is a business specializing in client satisfaction and care of personal property above all else. The franchise exercises attention and concern for the client's requests, which you might not find in other moving companies. Additionally, each franchise has its own trucks and storage facilities entirely exclusive to employees and clients. 

1-800-Packouts prioritizes quality, consistency, and the client's satisfaction. Each client is treated as an individual, not just revenue for the business. Special care is given to the client's belongings, as well. Storage lockers are chosen with care regarding spacing and temperature control to fit the needs of the clients and their belongings. This franchise strives to provide genuine care for clients, so if you want to be part of something more than just a traditional business that chases money, 1-800-Packouts may be a solid option.

What Might Make a 1-800-Packouts a Good Choice? 

1-800-Packouts has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. This ranking is indicative of their standing as a quality company.

To be part of the 1-800-Packouts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. 

1-800-Packouts has partnered with third party financial lenders to help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

How to Open a 1-800-Packouts Franchise 

To open a 1-800-Packouts franchise, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a 1-800-Packouts franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process. 

You may also have various conversations with franchise representatives as you learn about the business. As you progress, you may attend a webinar to learn more about the opportunity and relevant requirements as a franchisee.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1-800-Packouts team questions.

If all works out, you will be ready to open the doors to your 1-800-Packouts franchise. 

Company Overview

About 1-800-Packouts

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2013
Parent Company
1-800 Packouts Franchise LLC
Leadership
Kevin Loner, CEO
Corporate Address
110 Brunes Wy.
Ball Ground, GA 30107
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
23
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1-800-Packouts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$71,450 - $234,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
1-800-Packouts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
36 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 1-800-Packouts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

