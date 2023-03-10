1-800-Packouts is a moving service as well as a storage service with extra perks. The franchise packs, moves, inventories, stores items, and even cleans personal property. 1-800-Packouts can also restore property with restorations completed by employees with a delicate hands-on approach.

Then titled The National Packout Company, 1-800-Packouts was founded in 2013 in the United States. 1-800-Packouts headquarters is located in Ball Ground, Georgia. The founders of 1-800-Packouts have years of experience in the insurance restoration industry and were witnesses to the industry's constant change and formulated the most professional and convenient organization in the business.

Why You May Want to Start a 1-800-Packouts Franchise

When viewed externally, 1-800-Packouts is a moving franchise, but internally it is a business specializing in client satisfaction and care of personal property above all else. The franchise exercises attention and concern for the client's requests, which you might not find in other moving companies. Additionally, each franchise has its own trucks and storage facilities entirely exclusive to employees and clients.

1-800-Packouts prioritizes quality, consistency, and the client's satisfaction. Each client is treated as an individual, not just revenue for the business. Special care is given to the client's belongings, as well. Storage lockers are chosen with care regarding spacing and temperature control to fit the needs of the clients and their belongings. This franchise strives to provide genuine care for clients, so if you want to be part of something more than just a traditional business that chases money, 1-800-Packouts may be a solid option.

What Might Make a 1-800-Packouts a Good Choice?

1-800-Packouts has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. This ranking is indicative of their standing as a quality company.

To be part of the 1-800-Packouts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees.

1-800-Packouts has partnered with third party financial lenders to help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

How to Open a 1-800-Packouts Franchise

To open a 1-800-Packouts franchise, you will need to submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a 1-800-Packouts franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process.

You may also have various conversations with franchise representatives as you learn about the business. As you progress, you may attend a webinar to learn more about the opportunity and relevant requirements as a franchisee.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1-800-Packouts team questions.

If all works out, you will be ready to open the doors to your 1-800-Packouts franchise.