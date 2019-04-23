ABC Seamless
About
Founded

1973

Franchising Since

1978 (41 Years)

Corporate Address

3001 Fiechtner Dr.
Fargo, ND 58103

CEO

Gerald Beyers

Parent Company

ABC Seamless Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$86,000 - $268,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$12,000 - $12,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5%

Financing Options

ABC Seamless offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment

Veteran Incentives

Up to 50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

60 hours

Classroom Training:

32 hours

Additional Training:

Monthly sales training class at corporate headquarters; Annual & regional meetings for 2-4 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 10

Bio
Founded by Gerald Beyers in 1973, ABC Seamless provides homeowners with seamless siding sales and installation. Originally a general remodeler, today the company offers steel siding, rain gutter and window installations. In 1995, Beyers was inducted into the North Dakota Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $86,000 High - $268,500
Units
-1.9%-2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

