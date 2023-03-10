DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Kitchen, bath, and interior remodeling
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#440 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$210K - $397K
Units as of 2022
43 26.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Are you ready to make bath and kitchen dreams come true? DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is a full-service remodeling franchise helping entrepreneurs and existing remodelers grow their businesses. The franchise built its foundation on a remodeling system that puts a hard surface topcoat on porcelain bathtubs and sinks. 

Under the Dwyer Group, the bath fitters franchise grew nationwide. The company was then known to customers know it as Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc. But in 1999, the company started focusing more on remodeling kitchens. The company changed its name to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen's headquarters are in Waco, Texas. Franchisees may operate as absentee owners and run their locations full-time. The company may encourage potential franchisees to open multiple franchises. 

Doug Dwyer became the franchise's President and Chief Strategy Officer in 2003 after buying the company from his family. Dwyer helped expand the franchise's services, and it is now a full-service interior remodeling company.

Why You May Want to Start a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise

The secret to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen's sustained success may be in its integrated system. This system may provide a franchisee with access to field-tested ways to run, organize, and improve their franchise's efficiency. This practice could possibly alleviate growing pains that come with growing one of the more well-known home improvement franchises.

Franchisees may benefit from the franchise name and established image in the local market. DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has an aggressive marketing system that may include a direct mail program targeted to a customer's demographic profile and press releases for local media to announce a new business.

What Might Make a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

The DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise term of agreement runs for a renewable period of ten years. The franchisor has relationships with third-party sources offering to finance qualified franchisees. This third-party financing may cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

To be part of the DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise

To get started with DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, you should submit a franchise inquiry form.

If the company sees you as a good fit, you may receive a call from the franchisor. During this initial call, you may schedule your discovery call. The discovery call gives you a chance to clear up any questions you may have. You'll also get an opportunity to schedule your discovery day. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

On discovery day, you may meet the DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen executives. During this day, they will most likely answer your questions about marketing, allocation, and advertising. After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will probably attend training from DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.

Soon, you may be well on your way to opening the newest DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc.
Leadership
Doug Dwyer, President
Corporate Address
510 N. Valley Mills Dr., #304
Waco, TX 76710
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
43 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $54,000
Initial Investment
$209,775 - $396,650
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #440 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing