Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#440 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$210K - $397K
- Units as of 2022
-
43 26.5% over 3 years
Are you ready to make bath and kitchen dreams come true? DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is a full-service remodeling franchise helping entrepreneurs and existing remodelers grow their businesses. The franchise built its foundation on a remodeling system that puts a hard surface topcoat on porcelain bathtubs and sinks.
Under the Dwyer Group, the bath fitters franchise grew nationwide. The company was then known to customers know it as Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc. But in 1999, the company started focusing more on remodeling kitchens. The company changed its name to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen's headquarters are in Waco, Texas. Franchisees may operate as absentee owners and run their locations full-time. The company may encourage potential franchisees to open multiple franchises.
Doug Dwyer became the franchise's President and Chief Strategy Officer in 2003 after buying the company from his family. Dwyer helped expand the franchise's services, and it is now a full-service interior remodeling company.
Why You May Want to Start a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise
The secret to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen's sustained success may be in its integrated system. This system may provide a franchisee with access to field-tested ways to run, organize, and improve their franchise's efficiency. This practice could possibly alleviate growing pains that come with growing one of the more well-known home improvement franchises.
Franchisees may benefit from the franchise name and established image in the local market. DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has an aggressive marketing system that may include a direct mail program targeted to a customer's demographic profile and press releases for local media to announce a new business.
What Might Make a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?
The DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise term of agreement runs for a renewable period of ten years. The franchisor has relationships with third-party sources offering to finance qualified franchisees. This third-party financing may cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
To be part of the DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise
To get started with DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, you should submit a franchise inquiry form.
If the company sees you as a good fit, you may receive a call from the franchisor. During this initial call, you may schedule your discovery call. The discovery call gives you a chance to clear up any questions you may have. You'll also get an opportunity to schedule your discovery day.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.
On discovery day, you may meet the DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen executives. During this day, they will most likely answer your questions about marketing, allocation, and advertising. After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will probably attend training from DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.
Soon, you may be well on your way to opening the newest DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise.
Company Overview
About DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 1971
- Parent Company
- Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc.
- Leadership
- Doug Dwyer, President
- Corporate Address
-
510 N. Valley Mills Dr., #304
Waco, TX 76710
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1972 (51 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 13
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 43 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000 - $54,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $209,775 - $396,650
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7-3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2-1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 17 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.
USA Insulation
Pirtek
Growth Coach, The
Budget Blinds
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.