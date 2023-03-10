Are you ready to make bath and kitchen dreams come true? DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is a full-service remodeling franchise helping entrepreneurs and existing remodelers grow their businesses. The franchise built its foundation on a remodeling system that puts a hard surface topcoat on porcelain bathtubs and sinks.

Under the Dwyer Group, the bath fitters franchise grew nationwide. The company was then known to customers know it as Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc. But in 1999, the company started focusing more on remodeling kitchens. The company changed its name to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen's headquarters are in Waco, Texas. Franchisees may operate as absentee owners and run their locations full-time. The company may encourage potential franchisees to open multiple franchises.

Doug Dwyer became the franchise's President and Chief Strategy Officer in 2003 after buying the company from his family. Dwyer helped expand the franchise's services, and it is now a full-service interior remodeling company.

Why You May Want to Start a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise

The secret to DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen's sustained success may be in its integrated system. This system may provide a franchisee with access to field-tested ways to run, organize, and improve their franchise's efficiency. This practice could possibly alleviate growing pains that come with growing one of the more well-known home improvement franchises.

Franchisees may benefit from the franchise name and established image in the local market. DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has an aggressive marketing system that may include a direct mail program targeted to a customer's demographic profile and press releases for local media to announce a new business.

What Might Make a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

The DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise term of agreement runs for a renewable period of ten years. The franchisor has relationships with third-party sources offering to finance qualified franchisees. This third-party financing may cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

To be part of the DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Franchise

To get started with DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, you should submit a franchise inquiry form.

If the company sees you as a good fit, you may receive a call from the franchisor. During this initial call, you may schedule your discovery call. The discovery call gives you a chance to clear up any questions you may have. You'll also get an opportunity to schedule your discovery day.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

On discovery day, you may meet the DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen executives. During this day, they will most likely answer your questions about marketing, allocation, and advertising. After reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will probably attend training from DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.

Soon, you may be well on your way to opening the newest DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen franchise.