December 1, 2009

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Any homeowner can tell you: There's always something that needs fixing, improving or polishing up. And with today's busy schedules, it's often easier to call in the professionals to do the work. If you like home improvement, landscaping or interior decorating, a home improvement franchise might just be the right decision for you.

The home improvement market is huge--more than $300 billion--and in our list of the Top 10 Home Improvement franchises from our 2008 Franchise 500, you'll find a wide selection of opportunities to suit your interests and styles. From painting and flooring to holiday decoration and landscape and home lighting--it's all right here.