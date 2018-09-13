AdvantaClean
Restoration
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
107 Parr Dr.
Huntersville, NC 28078
CEO
Jeff Dudan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,650 - $231,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
AdvantaClean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee (up to $10,000)
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
57 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6