2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#444
Initial investment
$167K - $258K
Units as of 2022
166
When you need mold remediation, moisture control solutions, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, emergency water removal, and coil cleaning, AdvantaClean is there for you. 

AdvantaClean Systems, founded in 1994, is an American corporation with hundreds of operational franchise locations all over the country. It has been offering franchise opportunities as of 2006. 

AdvantaClean actually started as a contracting business doing cleanups and repairs in Southern Florida. Once Hurricane Andrew hit, though-- the brand then relocated its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina. Company headquarters then moved again and are now in Irvine, California.

Why You May Want to Start an AdvantaClean Franchise

Starting any franchise has a learning curve, which can be overwhelming if you try to manage everything yourself. Opening an AdvantaClean franchise may relieve this stress, better allowing you to grow your business. The AdvantaClean marketing team caters to your advertising needs, using proven methods to promote the brand in your area.

AdvantaClean may provide solid support from day one, helping you to develop the resources you need to run your own business. When you open an Advanta Clean franchise, you may join a team that will seek to improve your customers' lives and the health of your community.

What Might Make an AdvantaClean Franchise a Good Choice?

AdvantaClean may be well-known for branching out. When you join AdvantaClean, you may be joining a highly-respected business that wishes to be known for its professionalism and customer service across the country. When you open an AdvantaClean franchise, you get their robust support system and a strong brand. 

To be part of the AdvantaClean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an AdvantaClean Franchise 

To get started, you should submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a representative may reach out and answer any questions you have about the franchise. After completing all the relevant steps, they may grant you a franchise agreement to sign. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the AdvantaClean team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an AdvantaClean franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

As a franchisee, you may have unlimited tech support and assistance from their executive office. In a company that's consistently looking for ways to keep a low overhead, this is a business you may be able to afford to run. You may not want to waste your time working for somebody else. 

Before you know it, you'll be kicking off your AdvantaClean franchise and breaking the mold. 

Company Overview

About AdvantaClean

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Services, HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Steve Willis, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
166 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AdvantaClean franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$166,930 - $258,450
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$126,930
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
2-9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
AdvantaClean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
AdvantaClean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AdvantaClean landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AdvantaClean ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #444 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #96 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

