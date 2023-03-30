Signing out of account, Standby...
#444 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$167K - $258K
- Units as of 2022
-
166 26% over 3 years
When you need mold remediation, moisture control solutions, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, emergency water removal, and coil cleaning, AdvantaClean is there for you.
AdvantaClean Systems, founded in 1994, is an American corporation with hundreds of operational franchise locations all over the country. It has been offering franchise opportunities as of 2006.
AdvantaClean actually started as a contracting business doing cleanups and repairs in Southern Florida. Once Hurricane Andrew hit, though-- the brand then relocated its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina. Company headquarters then moved again and are now in Irvine, California.
Why You May Want to Start an AdvantaClean Franchise
Starting any franchise has a learning curve, which can be overwhelming if you try to manage everything yourself. Opening an AdvantaClean franchise may relieve this stress, better allowing you to grow your business. The AdvantaClean marketing team caters to your advertising needs, using proven methods to promote the brand in your area.
AdvantaClean may provide solid support from day one, helping you to develop the resources you need to run your own business. When you open an Advanta Clean franchise, you may join a team that will seek to improve your customers' lives and the health of your community.
What Might Make an AdvantaClean Franchise a Good Choice?
AdvantaClean may be well-known for branching out. When you join AdvantaClean, you may be joining a highly-respected business that wishes to be known for its professionalism and customer service across the country. When you open an AdvantaClean franchise, you get their robust support system and a strong brand.
To be part of the AdvantaClean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open an AdvantaClean Franchise
To get started, you should submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a representative may reach out and answer any questions you have about the franchise. After completing all the relevant steps, they may grant you a franchise agreement to sign.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the AdvantaClean team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an AdvantaClean franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
As a franchisee, you may have unlimited tech support and assistance from their executive office. In a company that's consistently looking for ways to keep a low overhead, this is a business you may be able to afford to run. You may not want to waste your time working for somebody else.
Before you know it, you'll be kicking off your AdvantaClean franchise and breaking the mold.
Company Overview
About AdvantaClean
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Services, HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1994
- Parent Company
- Home Franchise Concepts
- Leadership
- Steve Willis, President
- Corporate Address
-
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 166 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AdvantaClean franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $166,930 - $258,450
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $126,930
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 2-9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- AdvantaClean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- AdvantaClean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where AdvantaClean landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where AdvantaClean ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
