When you need mold remediation, moisture control solutions, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, emergency water removal, and coil cleaning, AdvantaClean is there for you.

AdvantaClean Systems, founded in 1994, is an American corporation with hundreds of operational franchise locations all over the country. It has been offering franchise opportunities as of 2006.

AdvantaClean actually started as a contracting business doing cleanups and repairs in Southern Florida. Once Hurricane Andrew hit, though-- the brand then relocated its headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina. Company headquarters then moved again and are now in Irvine, California.

Why You May Want to Start an AdvantaClean Franchise

Starting any franchise has a learning curve, which can be overwhelming if you try to manage everything yourself. Opening an AdvantaClean franchise may relieve this stress, better allowing you to grow your business. The AdvantaClean marketing team caters to your advertising needs, using proven methods to promote the brand in your area.

AdvantaClean may provide solid support from day one, helping you to develop the resources you need to run your own business. When you open an Advanta Clean franchise, you may join a team that will seek to improve your customers' lives and the health of your community.

What Might Make an AdvantaClean Franchise a Good Choice?

AdvantaClean may be well-known for branching out. When you join AdvantaClean, you may be joining a highly-respected business that wishes to be known for its professionalism and customer service across the country. When you open an AdvantaClean franchise, you get their robust support system and a strong brand.

To be part of the AdvantaClean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an AdvantaClean Franchise

To get started, you should submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a representative may reach out and answer any questions you have about the franchise. After completing all the relevant steps, they may grant you a franchise agreement to sign.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the AdvantaClean team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an AdvantaClean franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

As a franchisee, you may have unlimited tech support and assistance from their executive office. In a company that's consistently looking for ways to keep a low overhead, this is a business you may be able to afford to run. You may not want to waste your time working for somebody else.

Before you know it, you'll be kicking off your AdvantaClean franchise and breaking the mold.