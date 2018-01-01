AEV Unlimited Inc.
Real-estate photography and marketing collateral
About
812 S. Todd
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
812 S. Todd
Wichita, KS 67207
CEO
Anthony Litton
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$23,610 - $38,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $12,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%+
Ad Royalty Fee
1%+
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $23,610 High - $38,650
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
