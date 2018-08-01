Aladdin Doors Franchising Inc.
Garage-door installation and repairs
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2255 Lois Dr., #6
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
CEO
Al Abdelaal
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,900 - $99,950
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Aladdin Doors Franchising Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Aladdin Doors Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 8