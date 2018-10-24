Amazing Lash Studio
Eyelash-extension salons
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
9383 E. Bahia Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
Edward Le
Parent Company
Amazing Lash Studio Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$251,075 - $504,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Amazing Lash Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
7-11 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10