About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

2020 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

680 Sunbury Rd., #A
Delaware, OH 43015

Leadership

,

Parent Company

Franchise Group Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$377,000 - $774,000

Net-worth Requirement

$750,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

$7.1K/mo.

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings & Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security & Safety Procedures

Lease Negotiation

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social Media

SEO

Website Development

Email Marketing

On-The-Job Training:

30 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $377,000 High - $774,000
Units
+10.2%+16 UNITS (1 Year) +25.4%++35 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
