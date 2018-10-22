AmSpirit Business Connections
Professional networking referral groups
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
158 W. Johnstown Rd.
Columbus, OH 43230
CEO
Frank Agin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$33,200 - $71,100
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,300 - $29,300
Ongoing Royalty Fee
30%
AmSpirit Business Connections has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Via webinar