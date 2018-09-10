Apricot Lane Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
3333 Vaca Valley Pkwy., #700
Vacaville, CA 95688
CEO
Partrick Stewart
Parent Company
Country Visions Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$136,050 - $333,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,500 - $34,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Apricot Lane Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
75 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Home learning program
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 12