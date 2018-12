Forrest and Leroy Raffel started their food-service consulting firm, Raffel Brothers Inc., in the 1950s, but were soon thinking about starting their own restaurant. On a rainy night, the brothers found inspiration--roast beef sandwiches. In 1964, the first Arby's ("R.B." for "Raffel Brothers") opened in Boardman, Ohio.

The original Arby's menu consisted of roast beef sandwiches, potato chips and iced tea. Over time other sandwiches, curly fries, milkshakes, meals for kids and light choices have been added to the menu.