#112 Franchise 500| Sandwiches, fries, shakes

Sandwiches, fries, shakes
|

About
Founded

1964

Franchising Since

1965 (53 Years)

Corporate Address

1155 Perimeter Center West
Atlanta, GA 30338

CEO

Rob Lynch

Parent Company

Inspire Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$314,550 - $1,844,200

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$12,500 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

4.2%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

50% off development fee; license fee waived; royalty fee reduced for first year

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

336 hours

Additional Training:

At certified training restaurant

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

15 - 25

Arby's is ranked #112 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Forrest and Leroy Raffel started their food-service consulting firm, Raffel Brothers Inc., in the 1950s, but were soon thinking about starting their own restaurant. On a rainy night, the brothers found inspiration--roast beef sandwiches. In 1964, the first Arby's ("R.B." for "Raffel Brothers") opened in Boardman, Ohio.

The original Arby's menu consisted of roast beef sandwiches, potato chips and iced tea. Over time other sandwiches, curly fries, milkshakes, meals for kids and light choices have been added to the menu.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $314,550 High - $1,844,200
Units
+0.7%+22 UNITS (1 Year) -1.5%-50 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion

Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion

Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
Venturer | 1 min read
Arby's Bids Farewell to Its Favorite Hater, Jon Stewart, With an Ad Featuring His Insults

Arby's Bids Farewell to Its Favorite Hater, Jon Stewart, With an Ad Featuring His Insults

The chain proved its brand savvy as it bid Stewart #JonVoyage.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Story of a Commercial, An Apology and a Glass of Pepsi

The Story of a Commercial, An Apology and a Glass of Pepsi

The latest commercial from sandwich chain Arby's is just a glass of Pepsi and a voice over. Here's why.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Forget Rising Beef Prices: Why Arby's Is Placing All Bets on Meat

Forget Rising Beef Prices: Why Arby's Is Placing All Bets on Meat

Just as meat prices are peaking, Arby's is rebranding to go back to the meaty basics. Sorry, vegetarians.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Starbucks, Chipotle and 6 More Food Chains Scare Up Business With Halloween Deals

Starbucks, Chipotle and 6 More Food Chains Scare Up Business With Halloween Deals

Here's where to find food other than candy corn at a fiendishly good price this Halloween.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 24th, 2018
