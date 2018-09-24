Arby's
Sandwiches, fries, shakes
Founded
1964
Franchising Since
1965 (53 Years)
Corporate Address
1155 Perimeter Center West
Atlanta, GA 30338
CEO
Rob Lynch
Parent Company
Inspire Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$314,550 - $1,844,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.2%
Veteran Incentives
50% off development fee; license fee waived; royalty fee reduced for first year
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
336 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training restaurant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 25
The original Arby's menu consisted of roast beef sandwiches, potato chips and iced tea. Over time other sandwiches, curly fries, milkshakes, meals for kids and light choices have been added to the menu.