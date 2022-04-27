Atlantic Poke

Atlantic Poke

Poke
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$350K - $496K
Units as of 2022
2 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Atlantic Poke

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Poke, Asian Food, Seafood
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Atlantic Brands Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Michael Tomaiolo, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
193 Boston Turnpike Rd.
Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Atlantic Poke franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$350,000 - $496,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
2%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Atlantic Poke has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
Ongoing
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Atlantic Poke landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: February 8th, 2021
