Baby Sensory USA
Baby sensory-development program
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
12072 N. 118th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
CEO
Lin Day
Initial Investment ⓘ
$33,300 - $43,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $7,500
Baby Sensory USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Classroom Training:
4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Midwest, Southwest, West, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, Philippines, South America, Western Europe